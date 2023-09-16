Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 23,000 shares changing hands.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

