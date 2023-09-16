Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health stock opened at $441.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.88 and a 200 day moving average of $459.19. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

