Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

