Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.47. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 94,568 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

