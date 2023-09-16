Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $38.15. Emera shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1,483 shares traded.
EMRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
