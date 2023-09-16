Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

