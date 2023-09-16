Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 93,522 shares.

Enteq Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

