Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.37. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3,765,466 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESPR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.