Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $785.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

