EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.91. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 65,178 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,926 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

