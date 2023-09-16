Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.60 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVLV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,334 shares of company stock valued at $752,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

