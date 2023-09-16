Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.
