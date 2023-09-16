EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,560,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock worth $4,296,673. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Barclays PLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

