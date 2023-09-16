F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $224,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $1,434,198. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

