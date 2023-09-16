Financial Comparison: Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) versus TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) and TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Snap One has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and TD SYNNEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One -1.83% 3.24% 1.48% TD SYNNEX 1.10% 13.25% 3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $1.08 billion 0.60 -$8.63 million ($0.25) -34.04 TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.15 $651.31 million $7.02 14.38

This table compares Snap One and TD SYNNEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One. Snap One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snap One and TD SYNNEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 1 0 2.33 TD SYNNEX 0 4 3 1 2.63

Snap One presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. TD SYNNEX has a consensus target price of $108.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than TD SYNNEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Snap One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Snap One on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a cloud-based remote management and monitoring solution; OvrC Connect, a software that provides end consumers with the ability to manage their systems and resolve common problems independently; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfilment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

