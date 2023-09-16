Financial Review: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) versus Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Aena S.M.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 38.49% 20.94% 14.50% Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aena S.M.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Aena S.M.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 3 0 2 0 1.80 Aena S.M.E. 2 0 5 0 2.43

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus price target of $255.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Aena S.M.E..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Aena S.M.E.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $1.26 billion 6.16 $496.33 million $17.96 14.40 Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Aena S.M.E..

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Aena S.M.E. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. The company manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services. It also leases office buildings, warehouses, hangars, and cargo storage facilities to airlines, air cargo operators, handling agents, and other airport service providers. The company was formerly known as Aena, S.A. and changed its name to Aena S.M.E., S.A. in April 2017. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Aena S.M.E., S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Entidad Pública Empresarial ENAIRE.

