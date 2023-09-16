Financial Review: Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) versus Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimadzu and Vontier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 1.02 Vontier $3.18 billion 1.47 $401.30 million $1.90 15.89

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vontier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Vontier 9.31% 78.50% 11.12%

Dividends

This table compares Shimadzu and Vontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shimadzu pays an annual dividend of $7.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Vontier pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Shimadzu pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vontier pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vontier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimadzu and Vontier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A Vontier 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vontier has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Vontier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Shimadzu.

Summary

Vontier beats Shimadzu on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. It operates through two segments: Mobility Technologies, and Diagnostics and Repair Technologies. The Mobility Technologies segment products include solutions and services in the areas of environmental compliance, fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management products marketed under the Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Orpak, DRB, Teletrac Navman, and Global Traffic Technologies brands. The Diagnostics and Repair Technologies segment products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, lifts, and inspection lane systems under the Matco and Coats brands. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience store and in-bay car wash operators, tunnel car wash and commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

