FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.83. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.79. The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.40.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of C$6.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

