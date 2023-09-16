FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $75.65 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

