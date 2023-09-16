Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Fortrea Stock Performance
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.
