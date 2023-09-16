FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.