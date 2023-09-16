Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $903.62

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 903.62 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 790.50 ($9.89). Future shares last traded at GBX 791.50 ($9.90), with a volume of 334,328 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.09) to GBX 1,900 ($23.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.36) to GBX 757 ($9.47) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.80) to GBX 1,654 ($20.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($16.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.10).

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTR

Future Stock Up 0.2 %

About Future

The company has a market capitalization of £947.74 million, a P/E ratio of 815.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 771.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 903.62.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.