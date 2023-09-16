FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,039,118 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

