GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.26

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.26 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 221.36 ($2.77). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.78), with a volume of 693,529 shares traded.

GBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 410 ($5.13) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 410 ($5.13) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 398.33 ($4.98).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.26. The company has a market capitalization of £560.73 million, a PE ratio of -462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

