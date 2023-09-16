General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.