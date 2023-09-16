GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GCT stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $465.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

