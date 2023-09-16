Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
