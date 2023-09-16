Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

