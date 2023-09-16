Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

GL stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $97.83 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

