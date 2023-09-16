GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Truist Financial upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $189.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 675,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 61,278 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,333,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.