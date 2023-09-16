HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

