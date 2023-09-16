Head-To-Head Comparison: Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) versus Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI -585.98% -147.21% -123.00% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.61 million 14.06 -$15.13 million ($0.06) -2.26 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) 0.00

This table compares Fobi AI and Voyager Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fobi AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Digital. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fobi AI and Voyager Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Voyager Digital beats Fobi AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

