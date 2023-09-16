Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) & Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 8 4 0 2.33 Grupo Lala 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus price target of $37.62, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Grupo Lala.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 5.57% 15.19% 5.97% Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Grupo Lala shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.12 $683.60 million $1.42 20.38 Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A $1.26 0.67

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Lala. Grupo Lala is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Grupo Lala on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a food and beverage company in Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and Central America. The company operates through three segments: Milk, Dairy Products, and Beverages and Others. The company offers milks and dairy formulas, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, probiotic drinks, butter and margarine, flavored milks, cold meats, ice creams, desserts etc., as well as juice and fruit drinks, sausages, mayonnaise, and other products, such as packaging materials.It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

