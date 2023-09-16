Head-To-Head Review: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) versus My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -51.36% N/A -172.52% My Size -170.35% -235.73% -127.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infinite Group and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

My Size has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given My Size’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.07 -$3.56 million ($8.36) -0.12 My Size $4.46 million 0.71 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Volatility & Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

My Size beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, the company offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

