Head-To-Head Review: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) vs. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyson Foods and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $53.28 billion 0.36 $3.24 billion $0.92 59.28 KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 2 5 0 0 1.71 KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tyson Foods and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tyson Foods presently has a consensus target price of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 0.64% 4.77% 2.53% KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, and Gallo Salame brands. In addition, the company offers its products under the Tyson and ibp brands. It sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. The Sugarbeet segment engages in the development, breeding, production, and distribution of diploid hybrid potatoes and sugar beet seeds. The Cereals segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for rye, wheat, barley, and rapeseed. This segment also generates remainder from other crops, including sorghum, peas, catch crops, and oats. The Vegetables segment engages in the breeding, production, and distribution of seeds for spinach, beans, Swiss chard, red beet, and tomatoes. The company was formerly known as KWS SAAT SE and changed its name to KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in July 2019. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Einbeck, Germany.

