Head-To-Head Survey: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $20.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 119.4%. Ardmore Shipping pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $445.74 million 1.20 $138.45 million $4.41 2.84 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A $73.86 0.23

Analyst Recommendations

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ardmore Shipping and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 37.98% 39.47% 26.10% Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore and energy development business. In addition, it operates container terminals; and offers warehousing and cargo consolidation services. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.