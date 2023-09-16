Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth about $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 116.9% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,130,388 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

