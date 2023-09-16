HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.12

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.12 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.17). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.17), with a volume of 114,573 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,325.00 and a beta of 0.87.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

