Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.38 ($5.78). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.38 ($5.78), with a volume of 12,900 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The company had revenue of €3.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

