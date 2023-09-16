Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $10.07. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 41,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPWR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5,123.78% and a negative return on equity of 49.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

