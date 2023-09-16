IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 240,548 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 860.24%.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
