Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as low as C$3.13. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 127,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.91.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

