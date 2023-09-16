Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as low as C$3.13. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 127,243 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INO.UN
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.