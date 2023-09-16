Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells 64,383 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 64,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $1,013,388.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95.

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50.

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

