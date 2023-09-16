Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.33

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.33 and traded as high as $33.35. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 351,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIN

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $641.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.