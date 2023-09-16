Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,404 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

