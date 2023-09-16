Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.54. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

