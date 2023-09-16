International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

