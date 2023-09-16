Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.86

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.86 and traded as low as $32.22. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

