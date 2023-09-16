Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 162.3% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 162.3% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
VRIG opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.