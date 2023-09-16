Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 162.3% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 162.3% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.