Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s current price.
IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy
Iris Energy Stock Down 10.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 351,755 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.