Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

Shares of IREN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 928.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 351,755 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

