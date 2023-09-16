James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,229.58

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.58 ($15.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,115.55 ($13.96). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.08), with a volume of 4,305 shares traded.
James Latham Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £226.80 million, a P/E ratio of 628.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,202.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.58.
James Latham Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 28.80 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 1,564.25%.
Insider Activity
About James Latham
James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.
